If you’re a fan of large scale pieces, and have been wanting The Lord of the Rings to enter that collecting space, then this is going to make your day! The folks over at Infinity Studio X Penguin Toys are now entering the frame. The first 1:2 scale statue from their new The Lord of the Rings line is none other than Legolas himself. Legolas comes in two editions: Ultimate with a price of $2,904(USD) and an edition size of 250 pieces; while the Premium is $1,734(USD) with an edition size of 600 pieces. Both versions ship next year and can be ordered from our friends at Sideshow.

