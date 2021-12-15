If you’ve been loving the awesome 1:6 scale line of figures from our friends at Asmus Toys, then we’re pleased to announce a new figure coming your way. Now, you’re going to have to wait until the second quarter of next year; but fans will be able to add Bilbo Baggins himself to their collections! Bilbo comes in priced at $185(USD), and he’s going to come with a lot of goodies. These accessories include his pipe, book, cup, backpack, traveling jacket and stick; not forgetting the One Ring! He also has his beautifully colourful attire, hairy Hobbit feet and many hand options, too. Most excitingly, Asmus has included an interchangeable head from the famous Rivendell scene of ‘Possessed Bilbo’! This is something of a surprise to all who were so eagerly waiting for his release. This Bilbo is a very welcome addition to the various versions of this figure, and is one we are sure will make many appearances within collectors’ displays!