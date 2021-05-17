If you loved our last post about the Q-Bitz figures coming from our friends at Asmus Toys, then you’re going to love this one as well! Later this year there are more of these awesome figures coming, and they will include some fan favorites like Gandalf, Legolas, and Frodo. If you like the baddies then you’re in luck as well, with a new Uruk-hai in the mix of this assortment.

If you are collecting their awesome 1:6th scale figures then you’re also going to love this post. Galadriel is getting some love from the folks at Asmus. The likeness looks to be very, very good, and it also comes with her mirror, which adds some great diorama building options with the previously released Frodo figure. Fans can snag Galadriel right now from places like Sideshow Collectibles, for $195 – with her shipping this month.