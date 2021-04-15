Section divider

Awesome 1:6 figures are not the only thing coming from our friends at Asmus Toys! They are also making these very cool 4″ tall figures called Q-Bitz – and they just happen to come in your favorite license,The Lord of the Rings. As of right now you can get these 4″ tall figures, with 2-4 points of articulation, covering the following characters: Aragorn, Gimli, Arwen, Lurtz, and a Ringwraith. Our friends at Sideshow Collectibles have the whole set grouped together for $100, with them shipping in Q4 of this year. These look to be fun and quirky figures that add a nice little touch to any collection.

 

Posted in: Share: Divide line
theonering.net

This site is maintained and updated by fans of The Lord of the Rings and the name and mark ONE RING is used under license from The Saul Zaentz Company, which hold the title thereto. We in no way claim rights in the artwork displayed herein. Copyrights and trademarks for the books, films, articles, merchandise and other promotional materials are held by their respective owners and our limited use of these materials is done by permission or is allowed under the fair use clause of the Copyright Act.

theonering.net

Original content and photography are copyright © 1999-2020 TheOneRing.net.
Website design and development by Garry Aylott.