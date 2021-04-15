Awesome 1:6 figures are not the only thing coming from our friends at Asmus Toys! They are also making these very cool 4″ tall figures called Q-Bitz – and they just happen to come in your favorite license,The Lord of the Rings. As of right now you can get these 4″ tall figures, with 2-4 points of articulation, covering the following characters: Aragorn, Gimli, Arwen, Lurtz, and a Ringwraith. Our friends at Sideshow Collectibles have the whole set grouped together for $100, with them shipping in Q4 of this year. These look to be fun and quirky figures that add a nice little touch to any collection.