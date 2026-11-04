If you’re a follower of TORn Tuesday, you’ll have seen Royd Tolkien and Jed Brophy guesting on the show, in advance of a special appearance at the Newport Beach Film Festival. Royd, a film maker who happens to be the great-grandson of the Professor, was presenting the US premier of his film There’s a Hole in my Bucket . They joined host Quickbeam (aka Clifford Scott Broadway) to talk about this inspiring film.

Royd’s brother Mike was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (known in America as ALS). Before he died, he created a ‘bucket list’ – tasks and challenges that Royd would fulfil on Mike’s behalf. There’s a Hole in my Bucket tells the story of the quest to complete that list. It’s a beautiful and moving film, which will be heading to more cities for screenings – comment on the movie’s Facebook page if you’d like it to play in a city near you!

Meanwhile, we were delighted that in addition to taking time to join TORn Tuesday, Royd also shared some thoughts with staffer greendragon – discussing the challenges, loss, living life to the full, and the Tolkien fandom.

Royd Tolkien with his little brother Mike

greendragon: Somehow a decade has already passed since Mike died. How did all the challenges go? Are you still setting yourself new challenges, imagining what Mike might be asking you to do if he were still here?

Royd: The challenges were all difficult in their own unique way. Some were terrifying and pushed me completely outside my comfort zone, others were incredibly awkward (and I avoid awkwardness at all costs!), and some were so emotional that they made the pain of Mike not being there all the more real. But they all pushed me in directions I never imagined I’d go.

It’s very easy to slip back into what’s familiar and comfortable. I still find myself pottering around in the garden, imagining Mike shouting at me saying, “Get out there! Do something! You can garden tomorrow!”

And I do try to carry that with me. So much of this journey has been about learning to grab life by the balls, to say yes to things I might normally shy away from and to make the most of the time I’ve got. I don’t always get it right, but I think Mike would be pleased to know I’m still giving it a bloody good go.

GD: What has the reception of the movie and your book been? I imagine people really relate to it – do you get people sharing tales with you, of their own grief, or of their goals to live more fully?

RT: I’ve been totally blown away by the reception, particularly to the book which has been out for a few years now. The film’s currently doing the festival circuit, including Newport Beach Film Festival, and is due for release in Australia and New Zealand next year.

I’ve had people reach out from all over the world to tell me how the story has affected their lives, often in ways I could never have anticipated. And it’s not necessarily people who’ve experienced motor neurone disease or a similar loss. I’ve had messages from people who’ve realised how ridiculous a petty argument with a brother or sister was, and how my journey has encouraged them to rebuild those relationships. Others have told me it’s made them reassess their priorities and reminded them of the importance of getting out there and grabbing life by the balls.

That’s been an extraordinary and completely unexpected reward. When I started this journey, there was no grand plan. I was simply following Mike’s instructions: ‘You make films, make a film about this.’ And if I was going to use my name for anything, I should use it to raise awareness of motor neurone disease.

That was always the purpose, but the story has taken on a life of its own. It’s become about more than the disease and grief. It’s about relationships, the fragility of life and remembering to actually live it while we can.

To hear how people have connected with that message, and in some cases made real changes in their lives because of it, has been a genuine honour.

Royd prepares to bungee jump – in a tutu, a challenge requirement!

GD: You’re part of the Tolkien family AND the Tolkien fandom family. What does the fandom mean to you? How have the fans – or the connections made through the fandom – helped you with your journey and your adventures?

The fandom means an enormous amount to me. I’ve been surrounded by it for as long as I can remember, the Tolkien Society gatherings in Oxford that we went to when I was growing up was the beginning for me. Because of that it’s always been a familiar and wonderful part of my life.

And I completely understand the passion because I’m a fan myself. What makes it so special is that it really does feel like an extended family. I’ve made lifelong friends through our shared love of Tolkien, and those friendships have been a huge part of my life and, in many ways, my own adventures.

I was lucky enough to spend International Hobbit Day in Hobbiton recently with Jed, and we spent the day just hanging out with everyone. It was heaven. There’s something incredibly comforting about being surrounded by people who share that same enthusiasm and love for something. It doesn’t matter where you’re from or what your background is, there’s an immediate connection.

It’s a wonderfully warm, welcoming community, and one I feel incredibly lucky to be part of.

You can watch the trailer for There’s a Hole in my Bucket here.