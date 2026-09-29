Forth Eorlingas! One of Rohan’s greatest heroes is getting ready to ride onto collectors’ shelves!

First shown at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, the King Théoden Classic Series statue from Wētā Workshop immediately caught our attention, and now we’re excited to give fans an even closer look.

Thanks to our friends at Wētā Workshop, TheOneRing.net was lucky enough to get a special sneak peek at King Théoden, giving collectors a chance to see what this fantastic new statue is going to look like when it begins arriving in collections around the world.

For fans who have been building out their armies of Rohan—or anyone who simply wants the King of the Golden Hall represented on their shelf—this is one you won’t want to miss. Théoden looks every bit the legendary King of Rohan we know from The Lord of the Rings, and this special sneak peek gives us a chance to really appreciate what Wētā Workshop has created before the statue officially ships. Best of all, King Théoden is still available for pre-order for $399, so there’s still time to add him to your collection.

Check out our exclusive sneak peek and get an early look at King Théoden Classic Series from Wētā Workshop!