Dragon Con, Atlanta’s annual gathering of pop culture enthusiasts, is upon us. A Labor Day fixture, Dragon Con celebrates fascinations from science fiction to fantasy, gaming to comics, literature to art, and music to media. The Con attracts roughly 75,000 fans spread across multiple downtown hotels and much of the city’s AmericasMart. It also offers 35 different “tracks”, or mini-conventions. They focus on everything from Anime to Young Adult Literature.

One of Dragon Con’s founding fandoms has focused on J.R.R. Tolkien and the creative passion that his works have inspired. Whether it’s part of the programming now scheduled for D*C’s “High Fantasy” track, or Elvish (etc.) enthusiasm spilling out across the broader fandom, there will be much Middle-earth merriment in this 40th installment of Atlanta’s Geek-Fest (Nerdi-Gras?)!

Here’s a quick overview of what’s happening for Tolkien fans!

Our Marquee Hobbit: Sean Astin

Here on the 25th anniversary of Peter Jackson’s Fellowship of the Ring, it’s wonderful to have such an excellent and admirable cast member joining us. Sean will be available for autographs and photo opportunities, and will also be a featured panelist over the course of the Con. One of those panels will focus on his experiences embodying Sam Gamgee. Saturday, 9/5 at 11:30 am in the Hyatt Centennial Ballroom II-IV

Hobbity Home bases:

Staffer deej has got all your answers, plus t-shirts and buttons!

If you simply need some help orienting to the sprawling splendor that is Dragon Con, you can find help here:

The OneRing.net fan table, located on the Exhibit Level of the Hyatt Regency, right across from the Art Show entrance. Find staffers greendragon, deej, and Wee Tanya there, along with buttons, t-shirts, links to some of our favorite purveyors of Middle-earth merchandise, and maybe a few surprises!

The High Fantasy Track Room, on the Lobby Level of the Marriott Marquis, rooms 401-403 (just across the hall from Dragon Con Safety). Staffer Madeye Gamgee also volunteers for the track, and several Tolkien inspired panels will take place there this weekend.

Parties!

An Evening in Bree (photo courtesy of Tim Lenz)

A unique hallmark of Dragon Con is an abundance of fan-forward partying opportunities. The Tolkien fandom will not miss out!

An Evening in Bree: A long-term landmark for partying periannath, Bree is back in all its glory. That includes a high fantasy costume contest (you can fill out entry forms at TheOneRing fan table or the High Fantasy track room – please do SIGN UP IN ADVANCE), a choral performance of special magnificence by the wondrous Elf Choir, and of course dancing! The three featured performers this year are the Brobdingnagian Bards, Landloch’d, and Beth Patterson. Friday, September 4, 8:30 pm in the Courtland Grand Ballroom

Hobbit Drinking Songs: billed as a concert, breakout dancing and partying is an inevitability whenever the Brobdingnagian Bards are involved. Let those furry feet fly! Sunday, September 6, 7:00 pm on the Marriott Atrium level, A 601-602

The Goblin Ball: Hosted once again by our OneRing DJ deej, the theme this year appropriately celebrates the music of the mid-80s and the 40th anniversary of Labyrinth’s Goblin King throwing a ball of his own. The cosplay mashups should be spectacular. Sunday, September 6, 10:00 pm on the Marriott Atrium level, A601-602

Panels!

Remembering panels in Covid times…

This is the ten-year mark for the High Fantasy Track at Dragon Con, now the Con’s home for Tolkien content, which always ranges from the playful to the profound. This year’s lineup includes:

Rings of Power Season 3 Speculation. With Prime Video’s latest installment of the Second Age saga now scheduled for a November release, rumors and speculation on what’s in store are swirling. Greendragon will be moderating, with Madeye Gamgee and other close OneRing friends participating, to bring Dragon Con fans up to speed! Friday, September 4, 1:00 pm, Hyatt International South

Sing with the Elf Choir. Another Dragon Con classic, this is less of a musical panel and more of a choral rehearsal as a host of Middle-earth denizens prepare to bring their harmonious offerings to The Evening in Bree. Come and learn your part for two or three staples in the high fantasy musical canon! Friday, September 4, 5:30 pm, Courtland Grand Ballroom

Who Could Resist? A smorgasbord of speculation as panelists consider the corollary to “Who could wield Thor’s hammer”, but through the lens of being able to withstand the power of the Ring. Was Aragorn right about the Ring answering to only one Master? Or is Steve Rogers, Jean-Luc Picard, or Aslan up for the challenge? Saturday, September 5, 1:00 pm, HF Track Room

An Hour with TheOneRing.net. Greendragon, joined by staffers deej and Madeye Gamgee, along with Tolkien Lore Master Willie Jenkins (knewbettadobetta), will unpack as much as we can cover in an hour about what’s coming up for Middle-earth fans, from media to merchandise, publications to parties. We’ve been polishing our palantíri, so expect secrets and rumours! Saturday, September 5, 4:00 pm, Hyatt International North

The Greatest Swordsman. In this tournament-style panel, attendees will get to choose who is the greatest wielder of the blade in all of High Fantasy. After Aragorn, of course. Sunday, September 6, 10:00 am, HF Track Room

Bilbo Baggins – Renaissance Hobbit of Middle-earth. Tolkien scholar, author, and long-time OneRing mellon Constance G. J. Wagner leads a panel conversation about the “bravest little hobbit of them all”. From teacher, mentor, peacemaker, storyteller, and friend, Bilbo’s impact on the history of Arda is extraordinary for such a little fellow in a wide world. Sunday, September 6, 11:30 am, Hyatt Centennial I

Delving Into Dwarves. It’s been a minute since the High Fantasy track considered the Sons and Daughters of Durin. But “khazâd ai-mênu!” The dwarves shall be upon us indeed! We may even figure out just how discourteous Gimli was being in the Extended Edition scene. Sunday, September 6, 4:00 pm, HF Track Room

Too Beautiful to Let Go: The Cost of Creation in Middle-earth. Tolkien content will wrap up for this year’s Dragon Con with a more deeply philosophical conversation around the broad theme of “Subcreation gone wrong”. This panel will consider artifacts of extraordinary beauty, but also with deeply and sweepingly corrupting power, and the where’s and wherefores that had the Professor integrating them into his Legendarium. Monday, September 7, 10:00 am, HF Track Room

Beyond the Panels

Like TheOneRing.net, Dragon Con markets itself as a “by fans, for fans” experience. This leads to one of the most unique and entertaining dynamics of the Con: the near certainty that nerdish enthusiasm will break out in unscheduled, often enduringly viral ways. Dragon Con first-timers may not understand the “Cult of the Marriott Carpet” or “Saint John the Deliverer” (our friends at Geek Orthodox certainly do!), but even newbies should keep a sharp eye out for the exuberance that happens outside of “our regularly scheduled programming”. For Middle-earth fans, that includes:

The Dragon Con Parade, a riotous and colorful celebration of all things nerdish. Open to everyone to watch, with no badges required, the downtown Atlanta crowds swell into the six figures as Superheroes, Troopers, and Spartans (oh, my) travel down Peachtree Street in costumed glory. Tolkien fans have been longtime participants, marching behind the “Arms of Middle-earth” banner. This year, at least 20 of us will be representing the Legendarium we love. Be sure to wave! Saturday, 10:00 am, down Peachtree Street from North Avenue through a U-turn into the Marriott Marquis We’d suggest arriving early to grab a good viewing spot!

The “Passing of the Elves” Procession. A more focused choral ensemble that’s closely connected to the “Sing with the Elf Choir” programming, this group practices particularly elvish music, all dress in elvish attire, and process around the halls and connecting bridges between Dragon Con hotels in their melodious passage toward the West. Lanterns and bells mark their ethereal comings and goings. The Procession typically occurs on Sunday evenings. You can find out more by searching for the Elf Choir on social media platforms.

The Lord of the Rings Fan Club. New this year! TORn is working with our friends at the Fan Club to finalize a series of quests designed especially for members attending Dragon Con. If you’re part of the Club already, stay tuned on the app for announcements! If you’re not, there will also be ways to sign up at the Con! Collect those mathoms and join the fun!

See you in the belly of the beast – Dragon Con may be 40 but we’re all still young at heart!