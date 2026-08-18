Middle-earth collectors have another exciting project to keep their eyes on! SYZYGY FORGE are creating The Helm of the Witch-king of Angmar, based on the legendary design created by Tolkien artist and conceptual designer John Howe. The helm is the latest release in Syzygy’s John Howe Collection, giving fans the opportunity to bring one of the most intimidating designs associated with the Lord of the Nazgûl into their collections.

This is a stunning piece, which will be available in two different scales; and there are a number of other incredible items, such a coins, plaques, and signed prints, on offer as well. The Helms are very limited – you won’t want to delay on this one! The connection to John Howe’s original design makes this an especially interesting release for fans of the visual history of Middle-earth.

Check out the full details here; if the 1:1 scale Helm of the Witch-king is calling to you, you’ll need to move quickly! After all, the Nine may be patient—but collectors rarely are!