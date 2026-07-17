One of the standout exclusives from Dark Horse Direct at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 is a clever twist on one of the most beloved heroes in Tolkien’s legendarium. The Invisible Bilbo Baggins vinyl figure, inspired by the classic 1977 animated The Hobbit, takes the previously released Bilbo figure and transforms him into the moment every fan remembers—after slipping on the One Ring. Cast in clear vinyl to recreate Bilbo’s invisibility, this exclusive beautifully captures one of the film’s most iconic scenes while paying tribute to the animated classic that introduced countless fans to Middle-earth.

Limited to just 500 pieces, this 2026 San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive is priced at $60 and includes interchangeable parts, giving collectors multiple display options. This fantastic piece is most likely going to sell out during Comic-Con so if you’re going do not hesitate. Whether you’re a fan of the 1977 Rankin/Bass film, a Bilbo collector, or simply looking for a truly distinctive piece of Tolkien memorabilia, this Invisible Bilbo Baggins figure is one exclusive you won’t want to let vanish from your collection.