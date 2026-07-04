Weta Workshop has returned to one of the most iconic locations in Middle-earth with the reveal of an all-new Weathertop Environment, and it is an incredible evolution of a fan-favorite collectible. While longtime collectors will remember the original Sideshow/Weta environment, this brand-new edition takes everything to the next level with a larger scale, dramatically enhanced sculpting, and an impressive level of detail that truly captures the ruined watchtower of Amon Sûl. Whether displayed on its own or paired with your favorite Weta figures, this environment is designed to bring one of The Lord of the Rings‘ most unforgettable locations to life.

Limited to just 1,000 pieces worldwide, the new Weathertop Environment is available to pre-order now for $549, with shipping expected during the first quarter of 2027. Weta Workshop continues to raise the bar with every new release, and this stunning environment is a perfect example of how the studio can revisit a beloved classics while utilizing modern sculpting and production techniques to create something even more spectacular. If you’ve been looking to add an iconic location of Middle-earth to your collection, this beautifully reimagined Weathertop is one release you won’t want to miss.