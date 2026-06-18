Calling all Ringers heading to San Diego Comic-Con!

TheOneRing.net may be looking for a few good folks to help out at TheOneRing.net and Middle-earth booths during the show. If you love Tolkien, enjoy meeting fellow fans, and don’t mind lending a hand in the middle of Comic-Con madness, we’d love to hear from you.

Please note: filling out the form does not guarantee you’ll be chosen, but it does let us know you’re interested and available.

Step forward, brave volunteer, and tell us a little about yourself.