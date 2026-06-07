Weta Workshop is kicking off the Summer in spectacular fashion with three brand-new Middle-earth collectibles that are sure to excite The Lord of the Rings fans and collectors alike.

Leading the charge is the long-awaited 1:6 Scale Gimli – Hunter of the Plains statue, which joins the Classic Series lineup, and finally completes the legendary Three Hunters display alongside Aragorn and Legolas. Capturing the fierce determination and indomitable spirit of the son of Glóin during the chase across Rohan, this beautifully crafted statue is a must-have for collectors who have been waiting to unite the iconic trio. Gimli is available for pre-order now for $399 and is expected to ship in Q1 of next year.

Also arriving in the first quarter of next year is one of the most significant moments ever depicted by Weta Workshop: Sméagol & Déagol. For the first time, collectors can own a statue portraying Sméagol in his Hobbit form alongside his cousin Déagol as they fish peacefully on the river moments before the discovery of the One Ring changes the course of Middle-earth forever. Rich in storytelling and emotion, this stunning piece captures the beginning of a tale that would eventually impact the fate of the entire world. Limited to just 800 pieces worldwide, this remarkable collectible carries a price tag of $899 and is certain to be a centerpiece in any serious collection.

Rounding out the trio is the debut entry in Weta Workshop’s new Mini Diorama line, featuring Merry and Pippin on the Walls of Isengard. This charming scene recreates the memorable moment when familiar friends greet the arriving Fellowship members from atop the ruins of Isengard. Filled with personality, detail, and the warmth that made Merry and Pippin such beloved characters, this compact display offers fans a fresh new way to collect iconic moments from Middle-earth. The mini diorama is priced at $179 and will also ship in Q1 of next year.

Whether you’re looking to complete the Three Hunters, own the pivotal moment when the Ring returned to the world, or celebrate one of the most heartwarming scenes from The Lord of the Rings, Weta Workshop’s latest releases deliver exceptional craftsmanship and storytelling. With all three pieces scheduled for shipment in the first quarter of next year, now is the perfect time to secure your pre-orders and add these incredible new collectibles to your Middle-earth display.