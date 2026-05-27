THR confirms that the second age Lord of the Rings show will continue on.

Many fans already know that the Rings of Power has a full commitment through 5 seasons, but its still nice to see confirmation that work is commencing on the next season prior to the release of Season 3 this November 11.

The Hollywood Reporter shares that early development has already begun on the next season of The Rings of Power. Fans of Tolkien’s stories expect S4 to focus on the fall of Numenor, a catastrophic event so big it changes the make up of Middle-earth forever (and changes its maps). From THR:

“Preproduction on a fourth season this fall, with shooting to begin in early 2027. To be clear, season four is not officially greenlit, but Prime Video has continued to be very bullish about continuing its piece of The Lord of the Rings franchise… Amazon says the Amazon MGM Studios-produced series has attracted over 185 million viewers worldwide and “is one of the highest performing and most-viewed titles ever on Prime Video.” The first season marked the largest launch of any Prime Video series ever.

Amazon has also filed plans to upgrade its recently acquired Bray Studios near Windsor in U.K. They want to expand the film studio with a large car park and 6 more production facilities. Bray has been one of the main “homes” for Rings of Power when it left New Zealand for England, with both S2 and S3 filming there along the river that leads to Windsor Castle. If construction starts at Bray, it may mean S4 will be fully filmed at the newly built Amazon Studios at Shepperton.

Chat about this news with other fans on the biggest LOTR and ROP related Discord at https://discord.gg/theonering