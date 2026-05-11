After much fan conjecture, Amazon MGM Studios confirms the release date of Season 3.

In a press release from the Amazon Upfronts in NYC, Prime Video has announced the release date of season 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. While previous seasons launched around Labor Day September 1, the new third season will be debuting November 11, 2026 globally streaming on Prime Video.

Here’s the full press release

NEW YORK, New York – May 11, 2026 – Today during Amazon’s annual Upfront presentation, Prime Video confirmed that the eagerly awaited third season of epic fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, will premiere on November 11, 2026. The globally successful and award-winning series, which has attracted over 185 million viewers worldwide, continues to be one of Amazon’s strongest drivers for new Prime membership sign-ups.

“From the very beginning, this series has embodied the scale, ambition, and cinematic storytelling that define Prime Video’s biggest global series,” said Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios. “The extraordinary response from millions of fans around the world has made it clear that this journey through Middle-earth continues to resonate, and that momentum has only grown heading into Season Three.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is one of the highest performing and most-viewed titles ever on Prime Video, with a broad, highly engaged, global fan base. Critics have praised the series for its epic scope and production values, and Seasons One and Two are Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Through their respective 91 day post premiere launch windows and ranked by viewers, Season One remains the biggest TV series premiere in the history of Prime Video, and Season Two is among the Top 5 most-watched returning seasons ever. Season Two debuted as the #1 Original Series on Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 Chart and remained in the top 4 throughout its entire run.

The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, and takes viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. The series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

Jumping forward several years from the events of Season Two, Season Three takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war, bind all peoples to his will – and at last rule all Middle-earth.

Season Three of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Kate Hazell, and executive producer-director Charlotte Brandstrom. Matthew Penry-Davey is producer and Ally O’Leary, Tim Keene, and Andrew Lee are co-producers. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios.