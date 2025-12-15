Welcome to The Great Hall of Poets, our poetry feature showcasing the talent of Middle-earth fans. So come and join us by the hearth, and enjoy!

Andreth’s Lament

by Caroline Flynn

The trees are bare, the wind is chill

But I remember the spring upon Dorthonion’s hill.

My hair is grey, my eyes grow dim

Yet they brighten when I recall him.



But between us a wide gulf spanned

Unbridgeable by any earthly hand.

I looked upon his flame, bright as the midnight star –

A light I could only behold from afar.



For he was a child of the earth’s morn:

I, mortal man’s daughter born.

He, an Elda, for whom the ages flow by,

I, of the Edain, doomed to age and die.



Yet our hands touched in the night,

And I felt his flame, sharp and bright

That burned in his eyes, touched his golden hair

And touched the heart of a maid, young and fair.



Joy for a short time, then long sorrow

And the dawn of our love had no morrow.

Did I alone love in those blissful days?

For in the end, you turned away.



On a grey morning you set forth

Answering the war-horns of the North.

Was it mist upon your face, or tears,

As you left me behind to fading years?



Youth’s years may indeed have been few,

But all I would have given to stand beside you!

Did you spurn the love I thought we had before?

I never asked, I saw you never more.



But in the regret, I found a friend,

As your brother sought the hurt to mend.

And he said that your love had been great,

And only unwillingly did you separate our fates.



But as we sat and by the fire spoke,

My hurt was healed, hope awoke.

I understood that you were not free,

But that you loved me as I loved thee.



In fire you fell, named the Sharp-flame.

But my memories shall no longer be regret and blame.

O irony! That I, the fading mortal

Shall outlive thy years immortal.



Farewell, my beloved! If beyond death’s rift –

Death, in hope Iluvatar’s gift –

Await me, remember me, beyond the night

Where shines the Everlasting Light.

~~ * ~~

Behold the Orc!

By Jennifer Russell

Behold the Orc, for such are we,

Spawned by fell necromancy

From steaming stinking depths we crawl

A curse on our heads and siblings all,

When we emerge from pits of hell

We blindly follow, swarm pell-mell

By Elven folk and men reviled

No more no less an evil child

With blackest thoughts and what ere’ defiled

Scorned and hated

Yet we were created..

Is it not said that from the Elves,

We were but moulded from themselves?

Those perfect beings so fair so wise

From them, in twisted aspect, guise?

Are we but YOU in fell disguise?

Ah think before you scorn and sneer

It is not us the Orc’s you fear..

Against your so called light you need…

Our darkness and our foulest deed!

~~*~~



