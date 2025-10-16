They’re taking the Hobbits across America to celebrate 25 years of movie fellowships, touring 10 cities in 10 months durring 2026.

Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, and Elijah Wood will reunite to spread the joy in An Evening with the Hobbits, which Fan Expo HQ is billing as “more than a reunion and so much more than a panel.” It will have storytelling, a variety show, and so much more. And each city they appear in will deliver this greatness for two nights. Behind the scenes memories, inside jokes, and more will make it feel like a great feast of joy.

The Fellowship is reuniting for The Lord of the Rings 25th Anniversary Reunion Tour: A Once-in-a-Generation Celebration. Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, and Billy Boyd are journeying to 11 FAN EXPO shows in 2026 for An Evening with the Hobbits: In Celebration of 25 Years-because what’s better than second breakfast? Elevenses at 11 shows. From exclusive experiences to photo ops and autographs, fans can celebrate a quarter-century of Middle-earth magic with the hobbits who stole our hearts.

Tour Dates

FAN EXPO New Orleans: Saturday, January 10, 2026 at 7:30 PM

FAN EXPO Portland: Saturday, January 17, 2026 at 7:30 PM

FAN EXPO Vancouver: February 14–16, 2026

MEGACON Orlando: Saturday, March 21, 2026 at 7:30 PM

Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo: Saturday, April 25, 2026 at 7:30 PM

FAN EXPO Denver: May 28–31, 2026

FAN EXPO Philadelphia: May 29–31, 2026

FAN EXPO Boston: Saturday, August 8, 2026 at 7:30 PM

FAN EXPO Chicago: Saturday, August 15, 2026 at 7:30 PM

FAN EXPO Canada Toronto: Saturday, August 29, 2026 at 7:30 PM

FAN EXPO Dallas: Saturday, September 12, 2026 at 7:30 PM

Curiously, there seems to be a break in July-July which aligns with the shooting schedule of THE HUNT FOR GOLLUM feature film shooting in NZ. Elijah is confirmed, but maybe all four have a role to play in the new spinoff movie set during the 17 years between Bilbo’s birthday and the Council of Elrond.

How to get tickets

Tickets for this event will go on sale for each city on October 22 at 10AM at Fan Expo in the city links above. https://fanexpohq.com/home/the-lord-of-the-rings-25th-anniversary-tour/

There are options for the variety hour stage show only, photo ops, autographs, and group meetups. Photo ops start at $80 in most cities and up, with the ultimate package called…

BACKSTAGE PASS WITH THE CAST

For $799, this once (tenth?) in a lifetime opportunity includes:

Gold Ticket priority seating to attend the special panel – An Evening with the Hobbits: In Celebration of 25 Years

A professional team-up photo op with all four hobbits: Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, and you

One guaranteed in-person autograph from all four hobbits: Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, and Billy Boyd – BYOB Bring Your Own Barrel to sign.

