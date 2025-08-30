Did you know that you can “bee” a helpful hobbit and help the bees? Pollinators get thirsty just like we do, but it is often risky for them to drink from large bodies of water. Hobbits know a thing or two about the dangers of the “big” world, so why not lend a helping hand by making a safe place for them to rest and hydrate? Bee baths are simple to make and so rewarding once they (finally) start bee-ing used! (Okay, I’ll stop with the puns now!)



This effort is not entirely altruistic. Without pollinators, our food security collapses, and that is a thought that should terrify everyone, not just hobbits! So click on the video below to join Kili as she shows you how easy it is to make an insect-friendly watering hole.

