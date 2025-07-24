In this Collecting the Precious, I thought we’d have a look at a piece from my collection that is from an area of Middle-earth that means a lot to me, Gondor. I love it’s entire history from all the bits of lore we know, from it’s earliest beginnings in Numenor, through to the restoration of the High Kings throne by King Elessar.

This review covers one of that cultures greatest heroes; King Elendil. I’ve loved the armour since I saw The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring almost 25 years ago. I was lucky that many years ago my Dad got me the King Elendil bust, but as the years went on I very much wanted a statue of this character. Finally after 20+ years it got announced and it sits proudly in my collection. If you’re looking for this statue now, you will have to look for it on the secondary market, because it is long sold out. So I wish you the best of luck on your hunt. I hope you enjoy this look at one of my favourite pieces made by Weta Workshop.