Screenings, actors Q&A, costume displays, and a ring forge photo op aim to inspire Emmy voters to recognize Season 2 of the billion dollar TV series.

Hollywood, Ca – Prime Video has opened an invite-only The Rings of Power experience, just a few blocks from the world famous boulevard of stars. Select press outlets, influencers, and TV Academy voters were invited to get an up-close look at the craftsmanship put into the top-rated Prime Video series.

Season 2 of The Rings of Power focused on the dramatic working relationship between Sauron and Celebrimbor, so actors Charlie Vickers and Charles Edwards are currently on hand in Los Angeles to discuss their process. TORn’s Clifford Broadway snapped this photo from one of the many Q&As happening this week in LA.

Huge Show, Huge Effort

Deadline has the exclusive interview with the actors — including Gandalf himself, Daniel Weyman — which you can read here.

There’s a walkthrough of The Rings of Power FYC (For Your Consideration) space thanks to Art of the Costume over on Instagram. Lots of costumes from all the different races on display! Attention to detail is unmatched, in an industry where entire casts of superheroes are often all CGI.

Charlie at the Television Academy FYC event in LA (May 7th)



Credit: kpileri on instagram📸 pic.twitter.com/Cbq17K59uz — Vicky🌙🪐 (@LadyInBlue_x) May 8, 2025

Celebrimbor himself, Charles Edwards, recreates his famous trailer moment of pouring a Ring of Power into the fire.

Charles Edwards recreating his TROP 2 poster at the Television Academy FYC event in Los Angeles (07/05/25)



(📽: kpileri/instagram) pic.twitter.com/ifeFA6KFMI — Best of Charles Edwards (@cedwardsdaily) May 8, 2025

No word yet if Prime Video will open this space up to the general public (we think they should for a day!) but if you are accredited press, or a member of the voting academy for any TV awards, contact them at their awards website ConsiderAmazon.com.