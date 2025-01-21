Forth Eorlingas! The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is riding back into theatres in the UK from January 23rd – but this time, it’s the Japanese language version which fans can experience.

The English language voice actors are of course brilliant; and it will be fascinating to see this movie with an equally talented cast, who perhaps connect with the style of anime in a different way. It’s always thrilling to discover how different performers tackle a role, and with all the Japanese creatives involved in The War of the Rohirrim – from director Kenji Kamiyama down – and therefore the Japanese influence in many elements of the film (beyond and in addition to the anime style), it will be very interesting to see the film with this different perspective.

Here’s the official press release:

“The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” returns audiences to the epic world brought to life in “The Lord of the Rings” Trilogy, based on the revered books by J.R.R. Tolkien. For the first time, Warner Bros. Entertainment is releasing the Japanese language version of the film in UK cinemas, giving fans the opportunity to watch the film on the big screen in Japanese with English subtitles.

Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg—a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm’s Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.

Under the direction of award-winning filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama (the “Blade Runner: Black Lotus” and “Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex” TV series), the original feature is produced by Oscar winner Philippa Boyens, from the screenwriting team behind “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” Trilogies, alongside Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou, who, in addition to their many separate animation projects, collaborated on the “Blade Runner: Black Lotus” series. The executive producers are Fran Walsh, Peter Jackson, Sam Register, Carolyn Blackwood and Toby Emmerich. The screenplay is by Jeffrey Addiss & Will Matthews and Phoebe Gittins & Arty Papageorgiou, story by Addiss & Matthews and Boyens, based on characters createdby J.R.R. Tolkien. The team of creative collaborators returning from “The Lord of the Rings” Trilogy also includes Oscar winners Alan Lee and Richard Taylor, along with esteemed Tolkien illustrator John Howe.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (Japanese with English subtitles) is in participating UK cinemas from 23rd January