As Tolkien fandom enjoys a period of riches, with Prime Video’s The Rings of Power series, Kenji Kamiyama’s The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim coming out in just a few weeks, and Andy Serkis heading back to Middle-earth, there are also many fabulous new collectibles coming on to the market. Here at TORn we’re always delighted to showcase what our fellow fans of the Professor are creating. (Look out for our Gift Guide, coming next week!)

Recently we had the great pleasure of getting to know the folks behind Syzygy Forge. Their tag line is ‘Forging Superior Collectibles’ – and that they certainly do! Unusually, though, these collectibles contain alcohol… The folks at Syzygy Forge create spirits in beautiful bottles. The first of their Middle-earth collection, available to order now, is the gorgeous Green Dragon Wheated Whisky.

About Syzygy Forge, in their own words:

Syzygy Forge is a leading collectible company specializing in premium licensed merchandise. With a passion for storytelling and craftsmanship, Syzygy Forge creates unique products known for innovative and accurate design. The team strives to push the boundaries of creativity while honoring the rich legacies of iconic films, video games, and more.

A bit about Jordan Costner:

Jordan Costner entered the licensed collectible industry in 2019 and has since collaborated with major film and video game companies, delivering highly successful products that resonate with fans. Known for his attention to detail, Jordan takes pride in creating items that authentically represent the worlds they are based on. In 2023, Jordan founded Syzygy Forge and is eagerly anticipating the launch of products inspired by his all-time favorite films, The Lord of the Rings. “Peter Jackson, Richard Taylor and the other wizards at Weta Workshop were my childhood heroes,” says Jordan. “Growing up, I watched the bonus content on the extended editions countless times. What they achieve in the creation of their films is pure magic—and the biggest inspiration for what I do today.”

The Lord of the Rings™ The Green Dragon™ Wheated Whiskey

Step into the world of Middle-earth with The Green Dragon Wheated Whiskey, a meticulously crafted spirit inspired by the legendary inn of the Shire. This officially licensed special edition whiskey brings the warmth and charm of The Green Dragon to your glass. Aged to perfection over four years, this wheated whiskey is artfully blended with the finest grains to create a smooth, rich, and full-bodied character. It also delivers a delicate balance of sweetness and spice, reminiscent of the lively gatherings at The Green Dragon. Every sip transports you to a cozy evening by the fire, surrounded by good friends and tales of adventure. These carefully recreated details evoke the craftsmanship of the Shire, making The Green Dragon Wheated Whiskey not just a drink, but a collectible piece of Middle-earth lore. Whether you’re a connoisseur of fine spirits or a devoted fan of the films, The Green Dragon Wheated Whiskey offers a unique opportunity to celebrate the brave and true. Pour a glass, raise a toast, and embark on your own unexpected journey with every sip.

© New Line Productions Inc. All rights reserved. THE LORD OF THE RINGS TRILOGY and all names of the characters, items, events, and places therein are ™ of Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC under license to New Line Productions, Inc. (s24)

The pre-order link is live here.

Look out for Syzygy’s next collectible spirit, which will come in a bottle depicting the epic duel between Gandalf and the Balrog. Can’t wait for that one!