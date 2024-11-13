On Tuesday December 3, London’s iconic Leicester Square will host the World Premiere of the feature-length anime The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim ahead of the general film’s release on December 13 (note: some locations, such as Japan, are actually getting it a little later).

There will be a slew of cast and crew from the film in attendance: Brian Cox, Gaia Wise, and Laurence Ubong Williams, as well as director Kenji Kamiyama, producers Philippa Boyens, Jason DeMarco, and Joseph Chou, and singer Paris Paloma. Carlos Laloli, Peter Jackson, Ken Kamis, Sam Register, Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou will also be there.

Warner Bros. says it will be setting setting up a an area for a “limited number of fans to watch the red carpet arrivals”. Warner Bros. also say they are setting up a ballot, and are taking applications for double passes.

Applications will close at 23:59 GMT Wednesday 20th November and winners will be drawn at random.

In addition, there will be a live stream of the red carpet with details to be announced soon. Stay tuned, I guess!

Source: Warner Bros.