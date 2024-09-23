Lots more Middle-earth on the way as new things are previewed and fans assemble on Bilbo & Frodo’s birthday this year.

Tales of the Shire preview & new release date

Weta Workshop & Private Division gave select fans and gamers a playable demo of Tales of the Shire, a console & PC game coming to all platforms – Nintendo Switch, Xbox, Playstation, PC, and mobile via Netflix Games. Developers also announced the release date has been pushed to March 25, 2025. We have a full writeup and video playthroughs in another article.

Game producer Calliope Ryder was at TwitchCon San Diego this weekend for a panel on Tales of the Shire, and posted a “fun facts” thread about shirefolk on X.

so lovely to chat all things cosy and

Hobbity!!

thank you @MerryKish and @itscozyk for looking after us so well 🙂



🧡🌿🥧



Here’s some Hobbit facts to say a big thank you for all the love /🧵 pic.twitter.com/ms6uK1V1Iz — Calliope Ryder ⚔️ TWITCHCON (@callioperyder) September 22, 2024

It was also revealed that the duck with a dwarven helmet is a featured character, and its name is Ladle (sp?)!

If my ears do not deceive me, the name of the armored duck in Tales of the Shire is Leidel?@talesoftheshire can probably correct me if am wrong… pic.twitter.com/OLtMDm0N9b — My Tales of the Shire (@MyTalesOfShire) September 22, 2024

Richard Taylor and the team at Weta Workshop posted a 20-minute behind the scenes video of the game in progress.

War of the Rohirrim gets a poster & Warhammer tie-in

New Line Cinema’s feature anime film The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim debuted its theatrical poster for Hobbit Day!

Also announced, Warhammer is bringing Rohirrim into its Middle-earth™ Strategy Battle Game with The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim™ – Battle of Edoras starter set. The 56 piece package includes a board map, some Edoras structures, and a ton of miniature painted figures that the Tabletop RPG is known for. Get all the details over at Warhammer website.

Official WB social accounts reawaken

The Hobbit Movie posted a charming little video to celebrate Hobbit Day.

Today of all days, don’t forget your second breakfast! Happy #HobbitDay. Don’t miss #LOTR The War Of The Rohirrim only in theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/gzpAl3DfiJ — The Hobbit (@TheHobbitMovie) September 22, 2024

LOTR & Hobbit in concert in Los Angeles

Fans spotted that a full orchestra concert is coming to Pasadena in March 2025, and tickets are now available at Ticketmaster.

Prime Video celebrates Sauron on Hobbit Day

Also posting on Bilbo’s birthday was official accounts for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, focusing on Sauron. This fan wants to know: is Harfoot Nori’s birthday also September 22?

New Fan Podcast Launches

While a lot of your favorite Tolkien influencers are being featured in official The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power marketing, including our own greendragon, more fans are getting into the TolkienTube game. The newest is Makers of Middle-earth from Anna María, who has previously joined us for SDCC panels and livestreams. Her first interview is with the legendary Jed Brophy!

Fans celebrate together worldwide for Hobbit Day 2024

New Zealand fans visited Hobbiton with Red Carpet Tours.

Celebrating the birthday of two iconic Hobbits, Bilbo and Frodo, in true Middle-Earth style! 🎂🎉 Our September fellowship had a fantastic day in The Shire for this year's Hobbit Day! How did you celebrate #HobbitDay? 🧙🏼‍♂️🍺 #lordoftherings #hobbiton #bilbosbirthday #middleearth pic.twitter.com/Lj68bevAjo — Red Carpet Tours (@RedCarpetTourNZ) September 23, 2024

Los Angeles fans got together for a potluck at Mineral Wells area in Griffith Park

Header photo is from Diane in the TORN Discord, taken under the party tree at Hobbiton! We hope all our fellow fans had a happy, hobbity day of fun and festivity – and are enjoying the riches of this era in the Tolkien fandom.