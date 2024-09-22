For Hobbit Day 2024, Weta Workshop and Private Division shared a playable demo of their new cozy game Tales of the Shire, and Happy Hobbit got to play the game! The release date has also been moved to Spring of 2025, across all gaming platforms.

Playing, foraging, cooking and sharing in the Shire

So what’s the game like? After playing for around 90 minutes, Kellie writes:

The Tales of the Shire demo is just enough to whet my appetite for more! The gameplay is intuitive and straightforward. The base options to customize your character’s appearance give you enough choices to make them unique without being overwhelming, and there appear to be slots to unlock future clothing/accessories. The premise of moving into Old Ruby’s hobbit hole and slowly fixing it up as your character (originally from Bree) meets the folk of Bywater is reminiscent of other cozy games I have played, yet has its own unique Shire flair (I didn’t have time to try out this feature, but you can furnish and decorate your hobbit hole!). I was surprised by how full of life and character the dialogue is as you interact with the locals (it made me laugh several times). Being a demo, I haven’t yet explored much of the geography, but what I did contained serene and bucolic vistas that often made me pause to take it all in. The music, as well, is equally as atmospheric and soothing, often interspersed with periods of quiet and birdsong. These elements combine to create an engaging, calm, and immersive gaming experience. Shortly after I stopped playing to go water my own garden in real life, I found myself wanting to play more! The full game won’t be out until next year, so I had to content myself with some rustic beef stew for dinner… because I just couldn’t leave the Shire.

Other Tolkien influencers and gamers also got to play the preview, and most of them spoke all of the character dialog in their own hobbity voices. It’s quite charming! Watch the Happy Hobbit demo play through below or on YouTube.

Official Press Release for Tales of the Shire

Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of The Rings Game Launches on March 25, 2025

Fulfill your dreams of living the idyllic countryside life of the Shire! Spend your days full of jovial meals with Hobbit friends, foraging for tasty morsels, and decorating your home early next year

New York, NY – September 23, 2024 – Private Division, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), and Wētā Workshop, the creative studio known for their work on The Lord of the Rings film trilogy, revealed yesterday during a showcase that Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of The Rings Game will launch on March 25, 2025 on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Netflix Games.

Watch the showcase to find out more about all the exciting features and inspirations behind the game on YouTube.

Embark on a cosy adventure in Tales of the Shire where you experience the quiet life of a Hobbit in J.R.R Tolkien’s Middle-earth. Begin by creating your unique Hobbit avatar, choosing from a variety of very Hobbit-specific features to express yourself – including foot-hair styles and personality ‘moods’ that bring your character to life. Perhaps your Hobbit is a friendly soul with fiery red hair, a cute button nose, and bright green eyes? Or maybe your Hobbit is more of a Sackville curmudgeon, with a broad nose and balding hair! The choice is yours. Then set out to make your home in sleepy Bywater and enjoy the simple pleasures of life in the Shire.

“Wētā Workshop has been trusted with J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth universe for more than 25 years, and over that time we have built up a deep understanding of the lore and a real love of Middle-earth that flows through our creative work across screen, collectibles and now, our cosy sims games,” said Richard Taylor, Co-founder and CEO at Wētā Workshop. “Tales of the Shire allows us to inspire our talents in an entirely new medium and, ultimately, create this game for people just like us – fans of The Lord of the Rings. This is a beautiful way that players who are looking for a quieter, more peaceful time can discover this in a less explored corner of this universe.”



This small, growing community is home to a delightful cast of residents, who will request your aid in placing Bywater on the Shire’s map as an official village. To accomplish this goal, you will grow and nurture relationships with other characters. For most Hobbits, the best way to build bonds with others is through the comforts of a warm meal.

Much like in real life, cooking requires proper preparation, careful attention, and a “dash of this or that” for the perfect feast. Chop up home grown vegetables, sauté foraged mushrooms, perhaps add a tart pickle or a dollop of sweet jam to balance the dish. Every meal has various steps to complete to earn multiple stars, all in an effort to present a dish that satisfies and delights your guests.

As a newly established Hobbit, you’ll have access to the essentials – a bedroom, a cosy lounge, and of course – your pantry and kitchen to prepare meals for expected and unexpected guests. From these humble beginnings, you’ll soon be able to expand your space and supplies – fishing, foraging, gardening, and trading with your neighbours. This will quickly enable you to establish a well-stocked pantry and upgraded tools for harvesting and cooking. The shops of Bywater are bustling with many vendors who are willing to sell you all kinds of ingredients, as well as decorative items for your Hobbit home. Meet humorous and interesting characters like Old Noakes; while he may seem a bit cantankerous at first, he is a master angler. Not only can he give you tips on improving your own fishing skills, and help unlock secret fishing spots, he trades his daily catches. Nora and Fosco Burrows’ shop is stocked to the brim with adornments for your home as well as other charming items to fill out your wardrobe. There are many other Hobbits awaiting you in Bywater, so be sure to meet and invite them over for a second breakfast!

If you are not feeling up to the bustle of the market, wander through the fields and the forests to scavenge for seasonal items. Collect some juicy berries for a fresh summer tart or mushrooms to add to a harvest pie. Butterflies often flutter by and when closely followed can guide you to new discoveries. Beyond the rounded opening of your Hobbit home, a short venture reveals a bounty – your very own garden. This fully customisable area allows you to place multiple plots. Want to place a daybed in your garden? Perhaps you’d like to create a summer table setting? The space is yours to create! Your garden offers a personal touch to your Hobbit life, and here you can grow a variety of fruits, vegetables, spices, and other harvestable ingredients. Just be sure to take proper care by watering and checking on them daily.

In addition to the hills’ ample harvest and your ability to cultivate plants in your garden, you can catch a variety of fish in the various streams and bubbling brooks around Bywater. Relax by taking a moment to cast your lure in a stream. Watch the bobber closely and hook a big catch for your next meal!

“The Lord of the Rings is an extraordinary world, beloved by hundreds of millions, and people have been clamoring for a game to bring the community, fellowship, and warmth of the Shire to life,” said Eric Correll, Vice President, Head of Marketing at Private Division. “In Tales of the Shire, Wētā Workshop has created the countryside village of Bywater like no one else could do, and we can’t wait for gamers to unwind, relax, and explore.”

Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game is possible due to Middle-earth Enterprises having licensed the literary works of The Lord of the Rings series and providing Wētā Workshop Game Studio with the creative license. The game is coming March 25, 2025 for the Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Netflix Games, and PC via Steam. Tales of the Shire is not yet rated by the ESRB. For more information, follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and visit www.talesoftheshire.com.

