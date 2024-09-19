September 22nd is the birthday of both Bilbo and Frodo Baggins. On September 21st 1937, The Hobbit was published. So this weekend is a great time to celebrate in ‘Shire-ish’ style – and we have suggestions for you if you’re near New York or Los Angeles!

On Saturday 21st, TORn’s good friend Donato Giancola is hosting an Open Studio in Brooklyn. This is an incredible opportunity to meet the artist himself, see where he works, and gaze upon his latest large scale Middle-earth painting, Bridge of Khazad-dûm. If you’re very lucky, you may even go home with a Giancola original of your own! Here are the details:

Donato Giancola Open Studio, 11am – 6pm Saturday 21st September

397 Pacific Street Brooklyn, NY 11217

Donato says:

This Fall (or the end of Summer) will see the annual hosting of an Open Studio here at our home and studio in Brooklyn. Open to you, friends, and anyone who you may like to bring along. I will be showcasing the newly finished, large scale Middle-earth canvas, the Bridge of Khazad-dûm, alongside handfuls of new oil paintings including recent work for Tad William’s Stone of Farewell, D&D themed drawings, Empathetic Robot projects, as well as scores of classics from my 30+ year career as an illustrator. Of lucky significance for this event is that September 21st is also the 87th Anniversary of the publication of The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien! I cannot be more thrilled by this opportunity to celebrate the writings and art of Middle-earth. Keep your eyes out for some very special offerings as I plan events and give-a-ways for this day including a lottery for copies of Middle-earth: Visions of A Modern Myth, a signed The Hobbit featuring my cover art from the Science Fiction Book Club edition (signed just by me, not Tolkien, sorry!), and other original art and prints to be announced in the coming weeks. Anchoring the studio for the second year in a row is another massive Middle-earth work, at 66″ x 80″, and this time – framed! The successful Kickstarter which just ended this past week will allow me to offer that special print for visitors to examine first hand and enter a lottery for a free large canvas giclee of the art if you missed out on the campaign!



The Lottery will include numerous items in the offering- from an original oil painting, to a Middle-earth original drawing (Moon-Letters – see the image above), to prints, books and Magic Artist Proof paintings – and more to be added as we get closer to the date. (In-person Lottery drawing will be held at 5pm on Saturday, entrants need not be present to win.) We are also thrilled that the artist & pianist Colleen Quint will be playing live on our piano throughout the day and artists Kelley Hensing and Carter Gill will be present to assist once again this year! New works from Magic: The Gathering as well as interior art for projects with Grim Oak Press will be on display throughout the studio. For those who may be Darrell Sweet fans, I have his original acrylic painting of the Hobbit cover hanging in our home. This was the artwork used on the paperback book I first read as a young teenager! Heavy discounts on prints and select original artworks will be offered. I will also have a handful of sketchbooks around for browsing and a few portfolios filled with large, preliminary drawings and studies will also be on display for perusal. Stop by, take in some art, and kick back in the backyard while you enjoy a lemonade in a little part of the Shire in Brooklyn and raise a toast to Tolkien!

Even if you can’t attend in person, you could enter the Online Lottery!

For all the online audience who may not make it to Brooklyn for the Open Studio, Donato is offering an online lottery for give-a-ways, closing September 21st 11:59 PM ET. To register for the lottery to win one of the incredible gifts (listed below) simply visit Donato’s social media pages (Facebook, Instagram or Twitter) and enter a comment on the respective post for the Lottery. Or email lottery@donatoarts.com with ‘Enter’ in the subject field/message.

Items for the Online Lottery include:

– Original watercolor, Micro Painted Magic: The Gathering Artist Proof

– Bridge of Khazad-dûm 24″ x 28″ foiled and embossed print (US shipping only)

– The Great Dragon Smaug 14″ x 11″ print (US shipping only)

– Trifold Keepsake of the Bridge of Khazad-dûm and 6″ x 9″ print of Gandalf and the Balrog

One entry per person.

Sunday 22nd September – TORn’s annual Baggins Birthday Bash

Come and eat, drink and be Hobbity with TORn! Staffers Garfeimao and Quickbeam (and others!) will be there to greet folks from 11.30am. Bring food for the potluck; or maybe even enter the Baggins Birthday Cake contest. Costumes strongly encouraged. Enjoy this very popular annual gathering of fans; all are welcome!

You can find all the details about the event here. Please note, this is event is FREE, and will be held in the Mineral Wells Picnic area of the park. There may be other happenings at Griffith Park that day – so double check the details so you know where to find us.

No doubt many fans will be gathering for festivity this weekend; let us know how you’ll be celebrating the Baggins Boys’ birthdays!