Last week Rings of Power returned to our tv screens, when the first three episodes were released on Thursday 29th of August. Once again it has attracted its share of responses from those who love the show and those who don’t. Perhaps the most surprising result of ROP’s return has been the reaction to one, quick, scene showing an Orc holding a baby.

While Tolkien never fully resolved the origin of the Orcs, owing to his own theological beliefs that nothing is entirely evil, he did provide ideas on their origins. Their creation story changes from Orcs being created from stone, and being soulless, to them being corrupted elves or men, containing souls. However, in every iteration he always speaks of them being “bred”.

The very first idea of the Orcs, as mentioned in The Book of Lost Tales, had them created by Melko,

“all that race were bred by Melko of the subterranean heats and slime.”

This text also speaks of members of the Noldoli (Noldor elves) being twisted by Melko and combined with the Orcs, until they believed themselves to be one kindred.

This idea was later expanded upon in Morgoth’s Ring, with the Orcs being corrupted Eldar, captured by Melkor after their first awakening. These Eldar were taken to Utumno and

“broken… and by slow arts of cruelty and wickedness were corrupted and enslaved. Thus did Melkor breed the hideous race of the Orkor in envy and mockery of the Eldar”.

Similarly, Morgoth’s Ring also discusses the creation of the larger Uruk-hai, stating that the Men who were under Morgoths rule would be made to mate with Orcs to produce the larger more cunning Uruks. It also states that this was rediscovered by Saruman who inter-bred Orcs and Men, to create Men-orcs, who were large and cunning, and Orc-men, who were treacherous and vile. Which is quite different to how their creation was depicted in the Peter Jackson films.

It is quite horrifying to us to envisage such inter-breeding, but Tolkien did, repeatedly. The showing of an Orc baby is merely acknowledging Tolkien’s own words that Orcs breed, they mate and produce young.

There have been arguments online that this is trying to make us more sympathetic towards the Orcs, as the existence of Orc babies implies that Orcs have gentle feelings. Why? Because they breed? There are humans who have children who don’t have any gentle or “maternal” feelings towards them. Yet they raise these children, not well, but they do raise them. While not all children raised by parents like this will go on to emulate their parents behaviour, sadly, many of them will, which leads to this learned parenting behaviour becoming the norm. When the brutish nature of Orcs is considered, it is quite likely that their children are raised in a similar manner. Provide food, shelter, and clothing, and not much else. Those that survive would go on to continue their brutish and vile natures, which increases with each successive generation, until we arrive at the Orcs of the Third Age in Lord of the Rings.

The fact that Orcs produce young in no way implies that the Orcs are not horrific. None of their acts of atrocity are played down. All that it shows is this is how more Orcs are created, they breed. They don’t just spring fully formed out of a sac in the ground.