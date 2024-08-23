Section divider

Warner Bros. Animation is already rolling out short ads on Tik Tok and Twitter in support of the Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. The first US domestic trailer debuted less than two days ago, closely followed by a trailer specifically for Japan featuring a dub cast of Japanese seiyuu (do watch the Japan trailer it has extra stuff!).

Check out this Tik Tok short below.

The ads all lead to a newly launched single-page minisite for The War of the Rohirrim — https://www.lotrthewaroftherohirrim.com/ which currently features the US trailer, and a synopsis with the current English-language voice cast.

Posted in: Share: Divide line
theonering.net

This site is maintained and updated by fans of The Lord of the Rings and the name and mark ONE RING is used under license from Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC an Embracer Group company, which hold the title thereto. We in no way claim rights in the artwork displayed herein. Copyrights and trademarks for the books, films, articles, merchandise and other promotional materials are held by their respective owners and our limited use of these materials is done by permission or is allowed under the fair use clause of the Copyright Act.

theonering.net

Original content and photography are copyright © 1999-2024 TheOneRing.net.
Website design and development by Garry Aylott.