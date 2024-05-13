Footage of the highly anticipation LOTR anime film debuts at Annecy, for a second year in a row. Special guests include Andy Serkis, Philippa Boyens, Kenji Kamiyama, Joseph Chou and Jason DeMarco.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim preview will take place 12 June 2024 at 4pm local time. Link to the event page. But first: a new logo treatment for the movie!

Executive Producer from WB Feature Animation, Jason DeMarco, says it’s more than a trailer – a “nice big chunk of the movie.”

If you’re at Annecy this year, come see our War of the Rohirrim panel! Mr ANDY SERKIS will hold a convo between Kenji Kamiyama and Philippa Boyens (and myself), and we will be showing a nice big chunk of the film. CANNOT WAIT! See you there. https://t.co/UFbL6IZATj — NUNEKIN KAMUI DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) May 13, 2024

Warner Bros. Feature Animation sends word of their plans for the big French animation industry event.

WARNER BROS. ANIMATION, CARTOON NETWORK STUDIOS, HANNA-BARBERA STUDIOS EUROPE ANNOUNCE PROGRAMMING SLATE FOR ANNECY INTERNATIONAL ANIMATION FILM FESTIVAL

Andy Serkis to Host Filmmaker Conversation and Extended First Look of the Highly Anticipated New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation’s

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

Inside Look at the Upcoming DC Studios/Max Original Animated Series Creature Commandos

World-Premiere Screening of The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, First Look at The Amazing World of Gumball, Sneak Peeks, and More!

Warner Bros. Animation (WBA), Cartoon Network Studios (CNS), and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe (HBSE) will return to the Annecy International Animation Film Festival with a showstopping slate of animated content showcasing the studio’s rich history, diverse styles, and world-class artistry.

Programming highlights include first looks at the highly anticipated New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation’s original anime feature The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, the upcoming DC Studios/Max Original Creature Commandos, The Amazing World of Gumball, and the World Premiere of The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie.

Full Annecy programming slate

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim – Filmmaker Conversation and Exclusive Extended Look with Special Guest Andy Serkis

Oscar winner Philippa Boyens (The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies), award-winning filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama (the Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex TV series) and producer Joseph Chou (Blade Runner: Black Lotus TV series) return to Annecy to unveil the first footage from the highly anticipated original anime feature, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. In a special appearance, Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings trilogies) will join filmmakers as they reflect on their creative journey in translating the cinematic wonder of Middle-earth through the visually sweeping lens and artistry of anime.

From New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim explores and expands the untold story behind the fortress of Helm’s Deep, delving into the life and bloodsoaked times of one of Middle-earth’s most legendary figures; the mighty King of Rohan – Helm Hammerhand.

Animation work is currently underway at Sola Entertainment. The film will be distributed theatrically worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures on December 13, 2024.

Creature Commandos – Making of Session

From Executive Producer and writer James Gunn, Creature Commandos is the upcoming Max Original animated event series, based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation which follows Amanda Waller as she forms a black ops team out of monstrous prisoners. Prepare for an in-depth look from Rick Morales (supervising producer) and Balak Yves (supervising director) into the artistry and creative processes behind this highly anticipated series kicking off a new era of storytelling in the DC Universe.

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie – World Premiere Screening

That’s not all folks! Porky Pig and Daffy Duck, one of the greatest comedic duos in history, are making their hilarious return to the big screen in the sci-fi comedy adventure, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie.

From Warner Bros. Animation, director Pete Browngardt, and the creative team behind the award-winning Looney Tunes Cartoons, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Moviestars Porky Pig and Daffy Duck as unlikely heroes and Earth’s only hope when facing the threat of alien invasion. The movie unfolds a rich Porky & Daffy story that fans have never seen before: In this buddy-comedy of epic proportions, our heroes race to save the world, delivering all the laugh-out-loud gags and vibrant visuals that have made the Looney Tunes so iconic, but on a scope and scale yet to be experienced.

The Amazing World of Gumball – Making of Session

More Gumball! The comedic misadventures of Gumball, Darwin and the quirky residents of Elmore continue in The Amazing World of Gumball (wt). Join Ben Bocquelet (Executive Producer), Matthew Layzell (Executive Producer), Emma Fernando (Series Producer), Xav Clarke (Composer), Sarah Fell (SVP, Series, Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe) for an inside look at the long-awaited return of these beloved characters.

Spotlight on Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe – Studio Focus

Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe showcase their high-profile slate of current and upcoming film and series projects. Learn how these three storied studios aim to be the broadest purveyor of animation in the world, producing content that touches every audience group and every platform. Grab industry insights, exciting news, and exclusive first looks from the always original Cartoon Network Studios, the iconic characters of Warner Bros. Animation, and the whimsical world of Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe.

Adult Animation at Warner Bros. Discovery – Studio Focus

Adult Swim, Max, and Warner Bros. Animation spotlights their strategy and efforts in the booming adult animation space. Michael Ouweleen (President, Adult Swim), Suzanna Makkos (Head of Adult Animation, Adult Swim), and Peter Girardi (Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, Warner Bros. Animation) preview current and upcoming projects and share their team’s strategies to ensure Warner Bros. Discovery remains the destination for adult animation.

100 Years of Shorts – Annecy Classics Screening

A curated program celebrating the proud legacy of short form at Warner Bros. Animation, Hanna-Barbera, and Cartoon Network Studios featuring animated shorts from Friz Freleng, Tex Avery, William Hanna & Joseph Barbera, Chuck Jones, Genndy Tartakovsky, and more!

