Weta Workshop will be hosting an exclusive screening of “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” in Auckland on December 5 as part of its celebration of the 20th anniversary of the film’s release.

Co-fouders Richard Taylor and Tania Rodger will be there to offer live alternative commentary and behind-the-scenes tales. There are also a limited number of VIP tickets for a 45-minute pre-movie Q&A session with the pair. The screening will be at Level 5, 88 Federal St (opposite the Auckland SkyTower).

Apparently tickets are already selling fast despite the slightly eye-watering $NZ 109 price so if this is your thing maybe best to not delay. You can pick up yours on the Weta Worshop site.

