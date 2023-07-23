Section divider

The brand new production of The Lord of the Rings musical is almost here! The show opens next week, Tuesday July 25, at The Watermill Theatre, near Newbury in Berkshire. To whet appetites, a musical video has been released – and it’s an absolute delight, sure to transport you back to the Shire. Take a look:

Don’t miss the chance to see this charming and moving re-tellling of the beloved story; grab your tickets now!

The Lord of the Rings will play at the Watermill from Tuesday 25 July until Sunday 15 October 2023.  Tickets are on sale via watermill.org.uk/The-Lord-Of-The-Rings

