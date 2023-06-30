The 2023 Australian Production Design Guild (APDG) announced their award nominees today. The awards will be handed out on August 26 in Melbourne, Australia.

The awards recognise outstanding achievements and excellence in design for works that have been broadcast, screened or performed annually and celebrate the wonderful work of the Australian production design community. Source: Art Departmental

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power received 1 nomination:

Production Art Department Concept Art Award

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Udûn”

Jason Smith, Ron Ames, Nigel Sumner, Tom Proctor, Dean Clarke

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Season 1)

Daniel J Burns – Concept Artist

Jonathan Lee – Production Designer

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Annet Mackie – Concept Artist

Last February, Bear McCreary was nominated and won several awards for his Rings of Power score from the International Film Music Critics Association. McCreary won for Composer of the Year, and Best Original Score for Television. He also won Score of the Year, over fellow nominees John Williams and Michael Giacchino. It was the first and only TV score to not only be nominated, but to win over the nominated film scores in this category.

Next up, the 75th Primetime Emmy Award nominations will be announced on July 12. Prime Video has been campaigning hard for Rings of Power, which is likely to receive recognition in various craft and music categories.