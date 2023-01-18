The amazing folks at Diamond Select Toys asked us if we would be interested in showing off some of their awesome figures as a preview. That was a quick yes, as their figures are very well done and are great collectibles for fans of Middle-earth.
If you went to, or watched, any coverage of Comic-Con from last summer, you would have seen the concepts of these two figures on display. Today, we’re pleased to share with you the final images for the new Boromir and Lurtz figures.
These figures are available for pre-order on Friday January 20th at the Diamond Select Toys website for $29.99 and you can expect to add these to your collections in the fall.
A Diamond Select Toys release! The Fellowship continues! Boromir of Gondor joins the quest to Mount Doom in this all new assortment of figures, and he’s pitted against his bane, the Uruk-hai named Lurtz! Each 7-inch figure features over 16 points of articulation as well as interchangeable parts and accessories, and each comes in a full colour window box. Designed by Eamon O’Donoghue, sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios!
Action Figures SRP: $29.99/ea.
Shipping fall 2023Pre-order 1/20 at Diamondselecttoys.com