The Society of Composers & Lyricists announced their nominees today and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power received recognition. Congratulations to Bear McCreary for his nomination in Outstanding Score for Television for his exceptional work on The Rings of Power. The SCL Awards ceremony is being held on February 15, 2023.
Full list of nominees in the category are:
Outstanding Score For Television
Nicholas Britell – Andor
Siddhartha Khosla – Only Murders In The Building
Bear McCreary – The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power
Theodore Shapiro – Severance
Cristobal Tapia De Veer – The White Lotus