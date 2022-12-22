The Society of Composers & Lyricists announced their nominees today and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power received recognition. Congratulations to Bear McCreary for his nomination in Outstanding Score for Television for his exceptional work on The Rings of Power. The SCL Awards ceremony is being held on February 15, 2023.

Full list of nominees in the category are:

Outstanding Score For Television

Nicholas Britell – Andor

Siddhartha Khosla – Only Murders In The Building

Bear McCreary – The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

Theodore Shapiro – Severance

Cristobal Tapia De Veer – The White Lotus