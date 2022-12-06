It’s that time of year… awards season has begun! While the Emmys are many months away, many critics groups and craft guilds will be honoring the best in film and television for 2022 over the next few months.

Already The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has received a nomination for the People’s Choices Awards for Best Sci-fi/Fantasy Show (voting has closed) and Bear McCreary received a Hollywood Music in Media Award nomination for Best Score – TV Show/Limited Series (losing out to the composers of 1883.)

Today, the 28th Annual Critics Choices Awards television nominations were announced. While Rings of Power did not get nominated for Best Drama Series, congratulations are in order for Ismael Cruz Córdova for being nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series! Ismael recently received the breakthrough actor award for television at the Critics Choice Association’s 2nd annual Celebration of Latino Cinema and Television in November.

The Critics Choice Awards will be broadcast live on The CW on Sunday, January 15, 2023.