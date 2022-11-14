We’re heading to Los Angeles ComicCon, and so should you! Join TheOneRing.net for our panel “Dispatches from Middle-earth: The Return to Middle-earth” on December 3rd, 2022 from 5:00-6:30pm in Room 303AB.

Join TheOneRing.net, the largest online Tolkien community, as we celebrate the anniversary of Peter Jackson’s The Two Towers and discuss the ever expanding list of new Lord of the Rings projects including TV, film, and games. We have updated details about the War of the Rohirrim animated movie to share with you. We’ll also take a deep-dive into breaking down season one of The Rings of Power and discuss what might be expected in the second season. Follow us on Discord Discord.gg/theonering or Twitter @theoneringnet for updates.

There’s always a surprise or two when we gather in Middle-earth, and now Númenor, too! Costumes are always welcome. We hope to see you there! December 3rd, 2022 from 5:00-6:30pm in Room 303AB. Elen síla lúmenn’ omentielvo.*

*A star shines on the hour of our meeting.