Standing Stone Games shares a peek at the new Lord of the Rings Online expansion Before The Shadow which dives into tales from the past. After 15 years, LOTRO is bigger than ever!

LOTRO Before the Shadow

Prepare for the latest expansion to the long-running Middle-earth MMO game Lord of the Rings Online (abbreviated LOTRO) with these early images from Before The Shadow‘s in-game engine. Two new areas to venture through: the reedy fens of Swanfleet and the moors of Cardolan. Features include:

  • Questing from levels 1 to 32 in addition to four new Books for new characters 
  • Two new regions: Swanfleet and Cardolan
  • A new Six-person Instance  
  • A new Skirmish  
  • A new Delving difficulty system: Higher level characters can increase the difficulty of new missions to earn great rewards!
  • New Themed Missions Wrapper: Earn rewards by completing daily and weekly rotating Missions!

The developers of the latest update will join us for TORn Tuesday tomorrow, Nov 15, at 5pm PT / 8pm ET.

First up have a look at Cardolan!

The new Swanfleet area!

LOTRO expansion Swanfleet

Tune in on YouTube for a chat with the development team this Tuesday 5pm PT at youtube.com/theoneringnet. Be sure to Subscribe and turn on notifications for when we go live!

