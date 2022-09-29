On Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 7:30PM ET, Paleyfest NY will feature a preview screening of Episode #107 of Amazon Prime’s “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” followed by a conversation and Q&A with cast members.

Cast members joining the conversation and Q&A include:

Cynthia Addai-Robinson, “Queen Regent Míriel”

Nazanin Boniadi, “Bronwyn”

Ismael Cruz Córdova, “Arondir”

Charles Edwards, “Lord Celebrimbor”

Leon Wadham, “Kemen”

Daniel Weyman, “The Stranger”

Sara Zwangobani, “Marigold Brandyfoot”

If you’ll be in New York on October 8, head on over the the Paley Center website for tickets: https://www.paleycenter.org/events/pfny-2022 Tickets are on sale to Paley Individual, Family, and Supporting Members Thursday, Sept. 29 at 12:00 noon. They will go on sale to the general public Friday, Sept. 30 at 12:00 noon.