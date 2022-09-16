“You have 90 seconds or sometimes less to transport people psychologically into a place where they’re ready.”

“Rings, numbers and trees are all important symbols”

Variety’s Karen Peterson takes us on her deep dive with creatives Mark Bashore and Katrina Crawford, creators of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power main title sequence.

Bashore explains, “We came with the idea of a main title built from the world of sound, not built from the world of film.”

Read or listen here. Thanks to Discord Ringer RichardVII for the link! If you’d like to join the chat, we’re open 24/7 over at our Discord server. You can also find a prior article on this topic here with a link to Plains of Yonder, where no doubt you’ll find Mark and Katrina cooking up more great stuff.