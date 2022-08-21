Section divider

Want to see the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on the big screen? Prime Video are hosting free Global Fan Screenings in 200 theaters across USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Argentina, Colombia, Australia and New Zealand on August 31 at 7pm local time. Tickets will become available at 9am PT tomorrow, Monday 22nd August. Read on to find out how you can claim yours!

These exciting screenings are free, and give fans an opportunity to see episodes 1 and 2 two days (give or take, depending on your time zone!) before the series premieres on Prime Video! Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis.

In America and Australia, you’ll need to set up an account in advance, to be ready to claim your ticket:

Be ready at 9am PT/12noon ET/5pm BST Monday 22nd August – we expect these tickets will be claimed very quickly! Here’s the link you’ll need, to find a free screening near you (the link will be active from 9am PT Aug 22nd): www.TROPFanScreening.com

Start your journey back to Middle-earth with a cinema viewing – an epic opening of an epic series!

