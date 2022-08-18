Last night, Prime Video hosted a premiere screening of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in Mexico City. Many of the cast and crew were on hand along with some lucky Ringers in attendance.
More details from Prime Video’s official press release:
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – On Wednesday, August 17th, Prime Video hosted a Red Carpet and Premiere Screening event in celebration of “THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER” at Colegio Vizcainas. Over 100 media, core fans and local celebrities and industry partners were thrilled to welcome the cast of THE RINGS OF POWER into the stunning Middle-earth environment constructed in the courtyard of this historic, stately 18th century convent school.
The screening opened with remarks by: Jen Salke, Head of Prime Video, followed by Showrunner Patrick McKay & Episodes 1 & 2 Director JA Bayona who introduced the cast onstage.
ATTENDEES:
Showrunner: Patrick McKay
Director/Executive Producer: JA Bayona
Cast: Benjamin Walker, Charlie Vickers, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Leon Wadham, Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, Sophia Nomvete, Trystan Gravelle
Amazon Executives: Jennifer Salke, Kelly Day, Kari Roe, Sue Kroll, Dan Scharf, Joao Ferraz de Mesquita, Pablo Iacovello, Paulo Koelle, Ingrid Auyon Garcia, David Miller