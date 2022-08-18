Last night, Prime Video hosted a premiere screening of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in Mexico City. Many of the cast and crew were on hand along with some lucky Ringers in attendance.

Photo by Edgar Hurtado Photo by Edgar Hurtado Photo by Edgar Hurtado Photo by Edgar Hurtado Photo by Edgar Hurtado Photo by Edgar Hurtado Photo by Edgar Hurtado Photo by Edgar Hurtado Photo by Edgar Hurtado Photo by Edgar Hurtado

More details from Prime Video’s official press release: