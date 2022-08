The countdown is on for the premiere of The Rings of Power at the Colegio de San Ignacio de Loyola Vizcaínas in Mexico City and fans are already queueing outside.

he Mexico City Rings of Power premiere. Source: @Ingravitie.

Looks pretty sweet inside, too!

Interior setup for The Mexico City Rings of Power premiere. Source: Terra-média Brasil.

We were delighted to be able to hook many up with tickets to the event.

Hola amigos!!! @PrimeVideoLat me invitó a cubrir la premiere mundial de la serie de #ElSeñorDeLosAnillos: #LosAnillosDePoder que se estrena el 2/9 y estoy en Ciudad de México!!! 🇲🇽🥹 Ayer tuvimos cena de bienvenida y hoy red carpet y entrevistas a todos los protagonistas 🤩🫶 pic.twitter.com/FlAOHfpZb8 — Agus Monti 🎬🍿 (@agusmonti) August 17, 2022

We’re hoping that, afterwards, some will be able to pop onto our Discord (which has just hit 3,000 members!) and give us some details about the experience.

And it looks like a few of the cast are set to be in attendance, too.