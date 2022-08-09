September 2nd draws ever closer; and Prime Video is getting ready with special event screenings of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in various cities. The Big Apple gets its turn on Tues 23rd August – and TORn has tickets to give away!

The event will be in the evening on Tuesday 23rd, in Manhattan. If you’d like to claim a ticket for you (and up to one friend), then you need to head on over, without delay, to this Eventbrite link. When they’re gone, they’re gone!

Some details of the event, from our friends at Prime Video:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Special Screening, In collaboration with Film at Lincoln Center

Tues Aug 23, 2022

6pm Cocktail Reception

7:30 Screening

Alice Tully Hall

1941 Broadway at W 65th St, New York

Panel discussion with cast and showrunners immediately following screening

Proof of Vaccination required for Entry

Masks required inside theater

Dress code: Business Attire

Additional details to be shared upon confirmation of attendance.

To be in with a chance to claim one of these tickets, simply sign up at this link. You’ll need to give first and last name (as shown on ID you’ll bring to gain access to the party), and an email address. You’ll also have the option to fill in details for ONE other person; be sure to use their name. Do not sign up for two tickets in the same name!

Please note – there is no wait list for this event. ONLY people confirmed via Eventbrite will be admitted (with the appropriate ID and Covid information – see the Eventbrite for details on that). So please don’t be the half of the Shire who show up anyway; sadly, you won’t be let in. Hope to see you in Manhattan!