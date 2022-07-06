Looks like we finally have a date for a full trailer — July 14!

This new teaser (unlisted on Youtube, but publicly acessible) from Prime Video Brasil states at the conclusion “Nuevo avance. El 14 de Julio”. Spanish-speaking members of our Discord inform us that avance can mean “trailer”.

The one-minute-long teaser also contains fascinating new footage to pore over and ponder. Two that stood out to me was a definite sighting of several ents in a forest — perhaps even an enting! — and Galadriel and other elves on a swan-prowed boat being circled by a flock of strange, white birds.

We’ll have more analysis later, In the meantime, watch and enjoy!

