Section divider

Looks like we finally have a date for a full trailer — July 14!

This new teaser (unlisted on Youtube, but publicly acessible) from Prime Video Brasil states at the conclusion “Nuevo avance. El 14 de Julio”. Spanish-speaking members of our Discord inform us that avance can mean “trailer”.

The one-minute-long teaser also contains fascinating new footage to pore over and ponder. Two that stood out to me was a definite sighting of several ents in a forest — perhaps even an enting! — and Galadriel and other elves on a swan-prowed boat being circled by a flock of strange, white birds.

We’ll have more analysis later, In the meantime, watch and enjoy!

Thanks to our Discord member, MaxPower, for the heads-up on this one. Anyone can join the TORn Discord — and our ongoing discussions — here. There’s also a lively forum for Rings of Power analysis on our messageboards.

Posted in: Share: Divide line
theonering.net

This site is maintained and updated by fans of The Lord of the Rings and the name and mark ONE RING is used under license from The Saul Zaentz Company, which hold the title thereto. We in no way claim rights in the artwork displayed herein. Copyrights and trademarks for the books, films, articles, merchandise and other promotional materials are held by their respective owners and our limited use of these materials is done by permission or is allowed under the fair use clause of the Copyright Act.

theonering.net

Original content and photography are copyright © 1999-2022 TheOneRing.net.
Website design and development by Garry Aylott.