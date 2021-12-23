Twenty years have passed since we all first visited Peter Jackson’s vision of Middle-earth; to celebrate the anniversary of the release of The Fellowship of the Ring, our friends at NZ Post have released a very special coin. Here’s what they tell us about it:

“20 years ago, on 19th Dec 2001 The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring premiered in Wellington, New Zealand nine days after the red carpet was first rolled out for the world premiere in London.

NZ Post will release a special coin featuring the members of the Fellowship:

“Nine Companions” coin

5oz silver proof coin (Worldwide limited mintage: 300)

1kg silver proof coin (Worldwide limited mintage: 100)

Minted from 0.999 silver, this coin features the nine characters who form the Fellowship in The Fellowship of the Ring. In the film, wizard Gandalf, men Boromir and Aragorn, elf Legolas, dwarf Gimli and hobbits Frodo, Sam, Merry and Pippin set out on a dangerous journey to Mount Doom in the land of Mordor, the only place where the One Ring can be destroyed to bring peace to Middle-earth. Behind the characters the coin shows a glimpse of the Misty Mountains (the South Island’s Southern Alps). Elvish text surrounds the central image, and the coin is finished with elegant gold plating on the rim. On the obverse, New Zealand is acknowledged as the home of Middle-earth with the fictional land’s name.

NZ Post is the exclusive issuer of New Zealand legal tender commemorative coins, in partnership with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

The coins have been designed by New Zealand artist Sacha Lees. Lees began her artistic career with a job at Wētā Workshop working on the Lord of the Rings trilogy as an illustrator, airbrush artist, creature designer and concept artist. Sacha is a highly accomplished New Zealand artist, who last year won the prestigious Adam Portraiture Award and was the 2020 New Zealand Portrait Artist of the Year.”

Check out NZ Post’s ‘Unboxing’ video, below. These fabulous coins are a strictly limited edition, so don’t miss out!