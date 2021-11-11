At the start of August, we told you about NZ Post’s beautiful stamps which were being issued to celebrate 20 years since the release of Peter Jackson’s The Fellowship of the Ring movie. Now NZ Post have shared with us EXCLUSIVE news about their next new release – a set of commemorative coins. Here’s what they tell us:

‘NZ Post has had a fantastic response so far to our The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 20th Anniversary products, and we’re thrilled to give TheOneRing.net a preview of the new products being issued on Friday 19 November! Pre-orders are will be open from the afternoon of Friday 12 November NZST.

Featuring the detailed designs of Wellington artist Sacha Lees, we are issuing three sets of three coins capturing characters and memorable moments from the epic New Zealand-made film. Two individual silver brilliant uncirculated coins are also available now, as is a range of stamp-related collectables including a Limited Edition, limited-edition art prints and an ultimate pack with the full suite of stamp products enclosed. More coins will be issued later in the year.

‘The Fellowship’ set of three silver proof coins Worldwide limited mintage: 300

This outstanding set of coins features three members of the Fellowship – Frodo, Boromir and Gandalf. Gandalf is depicted in the moment at the beginning of the film when he arrives in Hobbiton and meets Frodo. The Frodo coin depicts the iconic moment in the Prancing Pony when he puts on the ring for the first time and faces the Eye of Sauron and the dangerous reality of his task. Finally, the Boromir coin captures the moment when he holds the shattered sword Narsil under the watchful gaze of Aragorn, who will eventually reclaim the throne of Gondor from Boromir’s stewarding family. On the obverse of each 0.999 silver coin, New Zealand is acknowledged as the home of Middle-

earth with the fictional land’s name.

‘A Shadow in the East’ set of three silver proof coins Worldwide limited mintage: 300

This thrilling set of coins features the three primary villains of The Fellowship of the Ring. Saruman, who has shifted loyalty to the Dark Lord Sauron and imprisons Gandalf, is depicted in front of his tower Orthanc communicating with Sauron. Lurtz is an Uruk-hai, a monster sent by Saruman to capture Frodo and bring the One Ring to him. The third coin features the Eye of Sauron, the manifestation of Sauron’s spirit that watches over the evil lands of Mordor. On the obverse of each 0.999 silver coin, New Zealand is acknowledged as the home of Middle-earth with the fictional land’s name.

‘The Quest of the Ring’ set of three silver proof coins Worldwide limited mintage: 300

These highly detailed coins feature three key moments from The Fellowship of the Ring. One depicts Gandalf’s escape by eagle from Orthanc after he is captured by Saruman. The second coin shows the Doors of Durin, the magical gateway to the Mines of Moria where the Fellowship encounters orcs and a fierce fire monster, the Balrog. The third coin depicts the epic scene when the companions gaze up at the Gates of Argonath as they travel by river. On the obverse of each 0.999 silver coin, New Zealand is acknowledged as the home of Middle-earth with the fictional land’s name.’

