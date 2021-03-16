Last Fall, John Rhys-Davies and Ryan Gage (aka Gimli and Alfrid) were in Scotland, working on a movie together. Today TORn has an exclusive first peek at a press release, and some fabulous images from the upcoming film, Kingslayer.

The press release tells us:

Kingslayer is a historical action film based on the real life of Richard the Lionheart. Days away from his coronation, a secret meeting with the woman he loves, turns into a life and death fight for survival. As hired mercenaries attack, Chaplain Anselm who has gone looking for the young prince, tries to uncover who is behind the plot and prevent civil war.

The feature penned and directed by BAFTA-award winner Stuart Brennan, has Golden Globe winning Producer Gareth Wiley working alongside him, best known for his four movies with Woody Allen, including MatchPoint and Vicky, Christina, Barcelona. Stanley Kubrick’s Director of Photography is also on board, the Emmy Nominated Doug Milsome BSC, ASC (Full Metal Jacket, Robin Hood Prince of Thieves).

An equally impressive cast have also signed up including Carolina Carlsson (Dragonheart: Vengeance, The Young Pope), Mark Wake (The Necromancer), David Hayman (Fisherman’s Friends), Ian Hanmore (Game of Thrones) and Mark Springer (Shadow & Bone).



John Rhys-Davies plays the role of one of the medieval era’s most famous knights; William Marshal. A man who opposed Richard, until he became King, and then was welcomed as a trusted adviser for keeping his word and not switching sides in the face of defeat, like so many did. Brennan takes the role of Prince Richard and Ryan Gage that of Chaplain Anselm.

Production companies Stronghold and Phoenix Wiley are behind the production. The film shot on location at Dunskey Estate in Stranraer, Scotland and at Crichton Memorial Church in Dumfries during September and October of 2020. This is the fifth feature film produced by Stronghold to have filmed in Scotland. Stronghold Press Release

Tune in to TORn Tuesday TONIGHT for a look at all of the exclusive images! Here’s one of Rhys-Davies in character, to whet your appetite: