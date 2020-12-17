Benjamin Walker is an accomplished actor who has truly done it all. His resume includes acting and singing on the big screen, television, and on-stage. He has performed his stand-up comedy show Find the Funny all over the U.S., and he’s even played two U.S. presidents.

Benjamin Walker

Walker grew up in Georgia, but his interest in performing took him to the Interlochen Arts Academy in Traverse City, Michigan, then on to New York, where he graduated from the Julliard Actor Training Program in 2004 at the young age of 22. His first film role came two years later, when he played a young Dr. Alfred Kinsey in Kinsey. From there he never looked back, taking on multiple film, stage and television projects, often in the same year.

His theater experience includes roles in productions of Inherit the Wind, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and American Psycho. He played American president Andrew Jackson in the musical Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, and received a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his 2019 performance as Chris Keller in the Broadway revival of Arthur Miller’s All My Sons.

Benjamin Walker as Chris Keller, with Tracy Letts – All My Sons

Walker’s film roles include playing a young Abraham Lincoln in Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, the arrogant Captain George Pollard, Jr. in Ron Howard’s In the Heart of the Sea., and romantic lead, Travis, in The Choice. His best-known television role came recently in 2019, playing the telepathic Erik Gelden in Jessica Jones season three.

Benjamin Walker as Captain George Pollard – In the Heart of the Sea

Given his versatile talent and wide-range of acting experience, Walker could take on any number of roles in the Amazon TV series. He could easily play an Elf, or perhaps reprise his role as a captain, playing the sea-going Numenorean king, Aldarion. Whatever role he ends up playing, we can’t wait to see this gifted actor in his new role in Middle-earth!

Editor Note: Join TheOneRing.net as we focus on the recent cast member announcements for Amazon TV’s The Lord of the Rings inspired TV series. Throughout the month, and as part of our Tolkien Advent Calendar celebration, we will be taking a deep-dive into their previous work, relating that to the world of J.R.R. Tolkien. Today’s calendar is below!