Just as Father Christmas, in letters to the Tolkien children, used to look forward to Christmas Eve and his journey to deliver gifts to them in Oxford, so we here at TORn are celebrating the holidays and enjoying some festive fun. We all need something jolly to end 2020 – and we’ve created an Advent Calendar to share with you all!

Each day from now until December 25th, we’ll be posting something exciting. It may be news, an article, or even a message. All you have to do to enjoy the fun is check back to TheOneRing.net, or join us on social media (@theoneringnet) each day, and see what appears. We kicked off today with the news of the project to buy 20 Northmoor Road; come back tomorrow for something exciting…

Happy Holidays from all of us here at TheOneRing.net.

