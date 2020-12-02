Section divider

In a People Magazine exclusive, the campaign to purchase the Tolkien estate has officially launched!

Project Northmoor - projectnorthmoor.org

Lord of the Rings stars Sir Ian McKellen and John Rhys-Davies are embarking on another epic adventure.

Rather than crossing Middle Earth to battle the evil forces of Sauron, however, the British actors have joined a fellowship to save 20 Northmoor Road, the Oxford house in which J.R.R. Tolkien wrote The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, in advance of it being put on the market by realtors Breckon & Breckon.

The initiative, called Project Northmoor, starts crowdfunding on December 2 and hopes to raise $6 million to purchase the home and create a literary center in honor of Tolkien. It is also supported by The Hobbit star, Martin Freeman.

People.com 12/2/2020

You may notice a familiar face in the campaign video. Yes, that is in fact TheOneRing.net’s very own Quickbeam – Clifford Broadway!

TheOneRing.net lends their support to the effort – featuring Quickbeam!

If you are interested in supporting this monumental effort, lend your support visit Project Northmoor.

