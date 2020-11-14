Section divider

Have a knack for writing? Want to share your thoughts about Tolkien, his works and the adaptations of his works? Then we want you to write for TheOneRing.net!

We know this community is chalk-full of amazingly talented minds, and we’d love to help you share your passion for Tolkien with the world.

A few details…none of the folks at TheOneRing.net are paid for their efforts. So, if you are looking for anything more than kudos from Tolkien fandom, you may want to share elsewhere. We have a small team of editors on staff (again, we are all volunteers) that will review your submission before it would be posted on TheOneRing.net. If for some reason it is not posted, someone from our staff will give you constructive feedback on why it was not used.

As for content, TheOneRing.net stays away from overly controversial or political articles. We’re looking for a variety of article types – everything from scholarly review of Tolkien and his works, to silly articles about our fandom in general. Your personal top favorite characters? Sure. Know someone who is doing something amazing in our community? Write up a profile about them. Have opinions on the upcoming Amazon ‘The Lord of the Rings’ series? Let’s hear about it. The options are endless.

Savvy? So how would you submit an article? Simple – just email spymaster@theonering.net with either your article idea, or your completed article. We’ll get back to you in a few days and proceed from there. All very casual and fun.

If there has ever been a time in history in which we need to hear from all voices, it is now. Here’s hoping you will share your talents with the world.

TheOneRing.net Staff

If you have a Tolkien/Middle-earth inspired poem you’d like to share, then send it to poetry@theonering.net. One poem per person may be submitted each month. Please make sure to proofread your work before sending it in. TheOneRing.net is not responsible for poems posting with spelling or grammatical errors.

